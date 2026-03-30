Priyank Kharge, Shobha trade barbs over three-language policy

BENGALURU: Ruling Congress and Opposition BJP leaders in Karnataka continued their war of words over the three-language policy for school students, with both sides trading sharp criticism over its implementation and intent.

While RDPR and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge questioned BJP leaders on the benefits of implementing Hindi and the three-language policy, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said that Congress leaders in Karnataka are creating unnecessary confusion.

Speaking to reporters, Priyank questioned BJP leaders to explain advantages of Hindi language or three language policy, instead of criticising for the sake of it. He said said the state is open to discussion if raised constructively.

Accusing BJP leaders of trying to “stay in the good books” of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Priyank said that Kannada, one of the oldest classical languages, must be preserved and promoted. He also flagged disparity in Central funding, claiming Sanskrit receives significant support while Kannada gets little.