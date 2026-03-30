Priyank Kharge, Shobha trade barbs over three-language policy

BENGALURU: Ruling Congress and Opposition BJP leaders in Karnataka continued their war of words over the three-language policy for school students, with both sides trading sharp criticism over its implementation and intent.
While RDPR and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge questioned BJP leaders on the benefits of implementing Hindi and the three-language policy, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said that Congress leaders in Karnataka are creating unnecessary confusion.
Speaking to reporters, Priyank questioned BJP leaders to explain advantages of Hindi language or three language policy, instead of criticising for the sake of it. He said said the state is open to discussion if raised constructively.
Accusing BJP leaders of trying to “stay in the good books” of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Priyank said that Kannada, one of the oldest classical languages, must be preserved and promoted. He also flagged disparity in Central funding, claiming Sanskrit receives significant support while Kannada gets little.
“How many speak Sanskrit in Karnataka? Does PM Narendra Modi or Amit Shah speak Sanskrit? The funding for Sanskrit by Centre is to please RSS leaders and in Karnataka, BJP leaders are trying to woo Shah and therefore they are supporting Hindi language. Shah is interested in making Hindi as national language,” he said.
Highlighting linguistic diversity, Priyank also said regional languages like Tulu deserve official recognition and stressed the need to prioritise protection of local language and culture. He questioned whether MPs from Karnataka have adequately raised such issues in Parliament.
Hitting back, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said learning multiple languages is not imposition, asserting that students benefit from knowing more languages. Shobha said she herself faced criticism for speaking Hindi in Parliament but stressed that Kannadigas value their language while also embracing others.
Accusing the State Government of creating confusion, she said the issue was raised during exams, causing stress among students. She criticised the government as “irresponsible” and alleged that it was insensitive to students’ mental pressure.