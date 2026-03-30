Scientific fraternity frustrated with Karnataka govt ignoring them

Experts said there are globally recognised science institutions in Bengaluru ready to help the state government. “We are approached only when courts order. And yet the inputs remain only on paper or for namesake,” said an expert from NIAS. “Doing research, conducting pilot studies and submitting reports to the government free of cost is not part of our job profile. But we do it as we want to contribute to society. But it is ignored. It is frustrating. Government spends not less than Rs 4-5crore on private consultants, who give reports that suit their requirement and not what the City or state actually needs,” said Prof Ashish Verma, mobility expert from IISc. “In fact, other state governments and the ministries are approaching us for inputs.”

Prof Ramachandra, said, “We have met and submitted reports to bureaucrats, whenever required. But they are not implemented. Instead of using the existing system, they approach consultants. There is a nexus between bureaucrats and consultants. There should be a norm in the country that relatives of politicians and bureaucrats should not participate in tendering processes.”

A Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK) professor, who requested anonymity, said, “We are made members of technical advisory committees to give inputs on lakes, biodiversity and environment. We are expected to approve whatever civil engineers say. If we oppose, we are sidelined. How wise is it to convert existing forest patches into tree parks with pergolas, walking and jogging tracks and gyms? Instead of planting flowering and nectaring plants, engineers create structures for butterflies spending crores of rupees. It is best to just do research and prepare reports.”

Another researcher from Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) said, “I am envious of my colleagues in other countries. They excel in their research fields and their contributions and recommendations are taken by the governments, while we are stuck here trying to correct what is wrong rather than contributing to what is right and required for future generations. Isn’t that the primary role of research institutions?"