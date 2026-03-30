Under a temple, you may find a stupa: Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Obliquely referring to the demolition of Babri Masjid and construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said here on Sunday that a Buddisht ‘stupa’ could be found if one searched under an ancient temple.

Releasing a book – Karavaliya Charitreyalli Hyder Ali Mattu Tipu Sultan – authored by journalist Naveen Surinje, Kharge said, “If you go deep in search of history, you will get entangled. If you demolish any mosque you may find a temple, if you demolish a temple you will find a stupa. If a stupa is demolished, I don’t know.... my limit is 3,500 years of history,” he said.

Further analysing history, the minister said Buddhist history was preserved by Denanapriya Ashoka 2,500 years ago, but came to light only 150 years ago. “Who buried our history? Many don’t know Kanishka, Harshavardhana, Gupta and Maurya dynasties, Kharge said.

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“The relics that were found and continued to surface from Bengal to Gujarat and Kashmir to Sri Lanka have been establishing the history of Ashoka the Great. Who hid that history? The genuine history was written in Pali and Prakrit not Sanskrit,” Priyank Kharge said.