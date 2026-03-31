Charantimath wants Yatnal to canvass in Bagalkot Assembly bypoll; will it upset BJP?

BAGALKOT: The reported interest of BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath in inviting expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to campaign in the Bagalkot Assembly bypoll has reportedly triggered unease within the party, particularly drawing concern from state BJP president BY Vijayendra.

Informed sources indicate that Vijayendra’s dissatisfaction stems from Yatnal’s repeated and public criticism of both him and his father— veteran BJP leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa.

Despite multiple warnings from the BJP leadership in the past, Yatnal did no not mend his ways, following which he was expelled from the party on March 26, 2025, for six years on charges of anti-party activities. Yatnal, however, continued his tirade against the leadership even after his expulsion.

Amid this backdrop, Charantimath, while speaking to the media, stated that he would welcome Yatnal if he chose to campaign for him in Bagalkot. Though there is no official confirmation on whether Yatnal will campaign, his possible presence is believed to be a matter of concern for several party loyalists and the state leadership.

BJP insiders suggest that Charantimath’s inclination towards Yatnal is driven by electoral considerations.

Yatnal, known for his strong pro-Hindutva stance, is seen by some supporters as a figure who could help consolidate Hindu votes, particularly in urban pockets like Bagalkot city where the BJP traditionally enjoys stronger backing compared to rural areas. In contrast, the rural segments of the constituency have largely remained supportive of the Congress, especially under the influence of the late MLA HY Meti.