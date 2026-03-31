Congress has brute majority; winning bypolls will let them 'do more corruption': BS Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to the voters of two Assembly seats going to bypolls, to defeat the Congress, claiming that the ruling party has a "brute majority" in the state, and a by-election win will let them indulge in more corruption, intoxicated with power.

Bypolls for the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies will be held on April 9.

The polls were necessitated following the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, respectively.

"Today and tomorrow, I will campaign for our candidate Srinivas in Davanagere. On April 5 and 6, I will campaign for our candidate Charantimath in Bagalkot. I'm one hundred per cent confident that our candidates will win in both constituencies with a huge margin," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there is rampant corruption in Karnataka and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has forgotten the welfare of the people and is running an administration in the state that resembles "Tughlaq Darbar".

"The Congress government has a brute majority. If they win the bypolls, it will give them an opportunity to indulge in more corruption, intoxicated with power. So I appeal to the voters of both constituencies with folded hands to teach the Congress a lesson by ensuring BJP candidates win in both constituencies," he added.