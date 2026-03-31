Milk society secretary ends life over ‘harassment’ in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

CHIKKABALLAPUR : A 45-year-old woman secretary of a milk producers’ society died by suicide on Sunday after recording a video, alleging torture over allegations of financial irregularities.

The deceased, Usha, was serving as the secretary of the Milk Producers Women’s Co-operative Society since its inception in 2010 at H Mallenahali village in Tarikere taluk. Police said Usha had recorded a video before hanging herself, in which she admitted that the missing accounts book was due to her negligence. She also stated that she could no longer tolerate the constant torture by members of the society.

The incident follows a village panchayat meeting where Usha was accused of misappropriating funds over the last decade. She had reportedly admitted to the missing account books.

Villagers said that new members, elected to the society in 2025, had been pressuring her to present the accounts. Usha’s husband said the harassment continued even after she submitted the account details.

He also mentioned receiving threats to his family’s life. The accused are- H N Jagadeesh, Dakshinamurthy, H M Yatheesha, Lavakumara, Kumara Swamy, Vinayakumar and Darshan Kumar.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)