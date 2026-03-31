MLAs, MPs to get three IPL passes each as Karnataka govt ups VIP quota

BENGALURU: Karnataka MLAs, MLCs and MPs who were assured two VIP passes each, will now get three passes to watch IPL-2026 matches in M Chinnaswamy Stadium. They will get two passes each for international matches. Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar had earlier defended free VIP passes for MLAs after party MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar raised the issue in the Assembly, following which the government decided on two passes each.
Shivakumar held talks with Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) representatives, including president Venkatesh Prasad, DNA Entertainment Networks MD Venkat, Chief Communications Officer Vinay Mruthyunjay and RCB CEO Rajesh Menon on Monday. “We reached a consensus, they have agreed on three tickets for IPL matches,” he told reporters.
Shivakumar said they had discussed increasing the seating capacity of Chinnaswamy Stadium. “We discussed how to increase the number of seats in the stadium. If seats are increased by 20,000, it will also benefit the people,” he said.
“Discussions were held with the GBA Commissioner to identify a place to construct a stadium as we have been instructed to submit a proposal to the government. After this, necessary permission will be given,” he said. The government has already given land to KSCA to build international cricket stadiums at Tumakuru and Mysuru, he said.
On BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar objecting to VIP culture and rejecting the IPL ticket offer, Shivakumar said the choice is left to legislators. He claimed that in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Kolkata and Gujarat, 50-60 per cent of tickets go to government quota.
Surprisingly, the DCM’s brother, former MP DK Suresh, suggested that legislators could buy tickets. Shortly before Shivakumar announced three free passes for legislators and MPs, Suresh said, “It is wrong to ask for free passes. Those who want to watch the match should pay for tickets as IPL is a commercial venture.” He took BJP legislators to task for making an issue of free tickets. “Tickets have always been given, BJP MLAs have also got IPL tickets,” he said.
He suggested that more stadiums be built in Bengaluru, which has only Kanteerava Stadium, KSCA and Football Stadium. He claimed that as Bengaluru Rural MP, he had suggested that 100 acres be set aside at Surya City.