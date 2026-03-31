MLAs, MPs to get three IPL passes each as Karnataka govt ups VIP quota

BENGALURU: Karnataka MLAs, MLCs and MPs who were assured two VIP passes each, will now get three passes to watch IPL-2026 matches in M Chinnaswamy Stadium. They will get two passes each for international matches. Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar had earlier defended free VIP passes for MLAs after party MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar raised the issue in the Assembly, following which the government decided on two passes each.

Shivakumar held talks with Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) representatives, including president Venkatesh Prasad, DNA Entertainment Networks MD Venkat, Chief Communications Officer Vinay Mruthyunjay and RCB CEO Rajesh Menon on Monday. “We reached a consensus, they have agreed on three tickets for IPL matches,” he told reporters.

Shivakumar said they had discussed increasing the seating capacity of Chinnaswamy Stadium. “We discussed how to increase the number of seats in the stadium. If seats are increased by 20,000, it will also benefit the people,” he said.

“Discussions were held with the GBA Commissioner to identify a place to construct a stadium as we have been instructed to submit a proposal to the government. After this, necessary permission will be given,” he said. The government has already given land to KSCA to build international cricket stadiums at Tumakuru and Mysuru, he said.