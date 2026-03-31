Tourism in Hampi sees a steep decline

HAMPI/HOSAPETE : The ripple effects of the ongoing tensions in West Asia are being felt far beyond the conflict zone, with the famed heritage destination of Hampi witnessing a sharp decline in tourist activity over the past fortnight.

Known for attracting a steady stream of international visitors, particularly from Israel, the UNESCO World Heritage Site has seen a noticeable drop in footfall as travel plans of many foreign tourists have been disrupted due to the prevailing geopolitical situation.

Local tourism stakeholders say Israeli travellers, who form a sizable segment of Hampi’s international clientele, have been unable to visit, leading to widespread cancellations.

Hotel owners, homestay operators, and tourist guides across the region are grappling with the sudden downturn. Compounding the crisis is an acute shortage of cooking gas, which has further disrupted the hospitality sector.

From small eateries to budget inns, and souvenir vendors, the slowdown has had a cascading effect on the local economy.