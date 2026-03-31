Union government delaying Upper Krishna Project-III, says CM Siddaramaiah

BAGALKOT/BELAGAVI : Holding the previous BJP government in Karnataka and the present NDA government at the Centre responsible for delaying land acquisition and issuance of gazette notification for the completion of the Upper Krishna Project-III, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said it is his government that has taken significant decisions in land acquisition.

Addressing a public rally in Nayanegila village of Bagalkot constituency ahead of the April 9 bypolls, he said that it has been 13 years since the Krishna Water Tribunal order was delivered. “Yet, the Centre has not issued a gazette notification. The notification will help increase the height of Almatti dam and use the water allocated to Karnataka for irrigation. But the Centre, despite having no hurdles, is not issuing the notification,” he added.

“It was the Congress government led by me as CM that took a historic decision of consent award where Rs 40 lakh per acre for irrigated and Rs 30 lakh for dry land was announced. The decision was taken after holding two rounds of meetings with the leaders of the farmers’ union and present and former MLAs of the region. It is the action taken by the Congress while the BJP kept the matter pending,” the CM added.

Earlier campaigning for Umesh Meti, the Congress candidate and son of deceased MLA HY Meti, Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that the former will also win the election like his father. “The State Government still has two years of tenure. People of Bagalkot should send Umesh to the Assembly to raise their voice and take up development works like his father,” he said.