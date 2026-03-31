Voters disillusioned with Congress rule: Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra

BAGALKOT: Expressing confidence in the victory of BJP candidates, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has said that no matter Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or any Congress leader campaigns for their candidates in Bagalkot and Davanagere South bypoll, their defeat is certain.

Campaigning for Bagalkot BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath, Vijayendra alleged that voters are disillusioned with the Congress government’s administration and claimed that the CM’s intensified campaigning reflects fear of defeat.

Vijayendra accused Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics and minority appeasement, asserting that such strategies would not impact the BJP’s prospects.

He also alleged an increase in cases against Hindu activists, incidents of stone-pelting on religious processions, and inaction in cases involving attacks on Dalits during the Congress regime. He said public anger over these issues, along with unfulfilled job promises and alleged police action against protesters, would work in BJP’s favour.

Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol said the Congress is already facing defeat and claimed that its campaign efforts would not match the development work promoted by Charantimath in Bagalkot.

MLC PH Pujar stated that comprehensive development of Bagalkot is possible under Charantimath’s leadership and urged voters to extend their support to the BJP in the bypoll.