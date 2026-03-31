West Asia conflict hits interior decor sector

BENGALURU: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has not only hit the LPG supply, but also the interior home decor industry. Various private companies involved in the trade have been significantly affected by short supply of materials, thus increasing the input cost.

Tanuj Choudhary, co-founder and chief operating officer of HomeLane, said, "The ongoing conflict in West Asia is impacting global supply chains, particularly oil and gas-linked derivatives relevant to the home interiors sector. Categories such as PVC, laminates and surface finishes are already seeing a cost increase of 10% to 20%, along with potential supply constraints driven by energy prices and logistics disruptions. Some suppliers have also introduced temporary surcharges for 30 to 60 days, with a wait-and-watch approach thereafter."

Choudhary also emphasised that available data and forecasts have enabled better scenario planning and faster decisions. "The Indian home interiors industry is more resilient today, supported by increased localisation and more flexible supply chains. In the near term, this should help manage pressures without materially affecting design quality or delivery timelines.However, a prolonged disruption could put this resilience to test," he said.

Shezaan Bhojani, CEO and co-founder, DesignCafe, said, “We are facing supply-side pressures, with input costs rising across key materials such as plywood, adhesives, edge banding and hardware. In addition to price increases, there is also growing uncertainty around material availability in the coming weeks due to fluctuating stock levels across the supply chain. This is expected to have a notable impact on overall pricing, in the range of 10–15%. We anticipate a price revision starting 1st April.”

When asked if such disruptions will impact jobs and salaries, he said, “We do not anticipate any impact on jobs or salaries at this stage. The market fundamentals remain strong, and we see the current situation as a short-term disruption.”