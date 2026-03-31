With 3.63 gigawatt, Karnataka leads in hydro power generation

BENGALURU: As Karnataka’s economy grows by leaps and bounds, recent data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation shows the state also leads in hydroelectric power generation, with 3.63 gigawatt of power. It also tops in small hydro power project generation with 3,726MW in 2024-25.

The ministry’s National Statistics Office (NSO) on March 30 released the annual Energy Statistics India 2026 report, which noted that India has a huge potential for generation of renewable energy, which stands at 47,04,043MW as on March 31, 2025. Solar energy has seen staggering growth, from 7,48,990MW during financial year 2023-24 to 33,43,378MW in FY 2024-25. It also has the highest share (around 71 per cent) followed by 11,63,856MW of wind energy and 1,33,410MW from large hydro projects.

“More than 70 per cent of the total potential for renewable energy generation is concentrated in six states— Rajasthan (23.70%), Maharashtra (14.26%), Gujarat (9.10%), Andhra Pradesh (9.1%), Karnataka (8.59%) and Madhya Pradesh (8.09%),” the report noted.