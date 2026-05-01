Confusion over Karnataka CM post will be over soon: Mallikarjun Kharge

KALABURAGI: The Congress high command will soon clear confusion on the leadership issue, or give CM Siddaramaiah the green signal to continue in the chief minister’s post with a cabinet reshuffle, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge who is also leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media at his residence, Kharge did not elaborate in how many days the confusion will be cleared. He said Congress leaders have met him and general secretary KC Venugopal, and expressed their feelings about Karnataka politics. Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and he (Kharge) will discuss the matter at the appropriate time and take a decision, he added.

When his attention was drawn to Home Minister G Parameshwara’s statement that he would welcome Mallikarjun Kharge as chief minister, he said the matter is out of question as the chief minister’s chair is not vacant. “Parameshwara will welcome, you people will welcome and others may also welcome, but Sonia Gandhi will decide such matters,” he said.

Kharge expressed grief over the death of 10 persons in rain-related incidents in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Civic authorities should take care of roadside hawkers and provide them a proper place for their business in all urban centres, he said.