Decision will be taken by Sonia, Rahul and me: Kharge on Karnataka leadership speculation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that any decision on a possible change in the Karnataka Chief Minister’s post will be taken collectively by the party’s high command, comprising himself, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, amid continuing speculation over leadership in the state.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said reports of an imminent leadership change were speculative and clarified that no decision had been finalised so far.

“They said there is talk of change every day. Let me clarify, the decision will be made by all three of us together ,myself as AICC President, Sonia Gandhi as CPP Chairperson, and Rahul Gandhi as Leader of the Opposition,” he said.

Kharge stressed that the Congress follows a structured consultative process involving senior leadership before arriving at any decision on key organisational and political matters.