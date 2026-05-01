Decision will be taken by Sonia, Rahul and me: Kharge on Karnataka leadership speculation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that any decision on a possible change in the Karnataka Chief Minister’s post will be taken collectively by the party’s high command, comprising himself, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, amid continuing speculation over leadership in the state.
Speaking to the media, Kharge said reports of an imminent leadership change were speculative and clarified that no decision had been finalised so far.
“They said there is talk of change every day. Let me clarify, the decision will be made by all three of us together ,myself as AICC President, Sonia Gandhi as CPP Chairperson, and Rahul Gandhi as Leader of the Opposition,” he said.
Kharge stressed that the Congress follows a structured consultative process involving senior leadership before arriving at any decision on key organisational and political matters.
He said discussions are held within the high command and with other senior leaders, and multiple factors are assessed before any final decision is taken. “We carefully weigh the potential outcomes before taking any action. Once we fix a date, we will take a final decision together. As of now, no date has been finalised, so it is premature to speculate,” he said.
Kharge further said that once a decision is taken, it will be in the best interest of Karnataka and urged all stakeholders to respect the party leadership’s final call.
“I urge you to report the facts. We are committed to our word, and any decision made will prioritise the state’s interests. Everyone must respect the High Command’s final decision,” he added.
On Thursday too, Kharge had said that the Congress high command is expected to resolve the leadership uncertainty in Karnataka soon, either by allowing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to continue or by approving a cabinet reshuffle based on organisational assessment.
The Karnataka Congress has been witnessing internal differences over leadership, particularly between supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Sections within the party have been demanding that Shivakumar be made Chief Minister for the remaining term, citing an alleged 2023 power-sharing understanding.
The issue has led to several rounds of discussions between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in an effort to maintain stability within the government after it crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term. Home Minister G Parameshwara is also seen as a key figure in the internal political dynamics within the state unit.
(With inputs from ANI)