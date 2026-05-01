Just 17 per cent engineering graduates in Karnataka employable: Report

BENGALURU: Only 17 % of engineering graduates in Karnataka are getting employed, representing a staggering employability crisis, revealed a report submitted by the reforms committee on Karnataka Engineering Education Transformation.

The committee, set up by the higher education department and headed by Prof Sadagopan and other IIIT and IISc professors, made a detailed study on engineering education in Karnataka and suggested some major reforms. It submitted this detailed report to the higher education department recently.

The report mentioned some of the important reasons including mass unemployment among computer science graduates due to lack of employment opportunities, sharp decline in admissions to core or basic engineering branches (mechanical, civil and electrical), state engineering colleges that were once famous nationally and internationally seeing a decline in terms of quality, core branches ignoring cross domain reality and lack of competency among students, among other reasons.

Shortfall of professionals in aerospace, defence

Furthermore, it states that India’s semiconductor sector faces a projected talent deficit of 2.50 lakh to 3 lakh professionals by 2027. The state level gap is estimated at 10,000-15,000 professionals. Likewise, there is a shortfall of professionals in aerospace and defence -4,500 to 8,500, electric vehicles-6,000-11,000, clean energy - 5,000-9,000, biomedical devices- 2,200-4,200, etc and these gaps can never be filled by the Computer Science or IT graduates.

Recommends to form KEERA

The committee has suggested forming the Karnataka Engineering Education Reforms Authority (KEERA) which will include engineering data that serves as the backbone.

Minister for Higher Education, Dr MC Sudhakar, said, “A separate Act must be passed to form this Authority and we will start preparing for it soon. It will be through this Authority, various changes in the curriculum in engineering streams will be made phase wise.”