Karnataka cabinet approves action plan of Rs 600 crore for development of minorities’ colonies

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday approved an action plan of Rs 600 crore for the development of colonies populated by minorities for the financial years 2026-27 and 2027-28 and implementation of the work.

Under the Minorities Welfare, Hajj and Waqf Department, the most backward colonies populated by minorities, including slums under eleven city corporations across the state, will be developed under the CM’s special development package.

The Finance Department has approved the proposal of the minister concerned for which the cabinet has given its go ahead.

To a query on approval being given for two financial years at one go, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil clarified that the work which were not completed in the previous years naturally get carried to the next financial year.

“We have approved the action plan as all the proposals have come for Rs 600 crore. Will they sit overnight and make an action plan immediately after the Davangere South elections?” he hit back when asked whether the move is to appease Muslims who were distressed over the turn of events.

He added that the exercise on an action plan has started from the beginning which eventually came to the cabinet for approval.

On the Supreme Court asking the state to file a report on re-investigating the Sowjanya murder case following her mother’s plea, the minister said, “We will submit the report if the Supreme Court asked us to submit it.”

SEP next meeting

The cabinet decided to take up a thorough discussion of the State Education Policy (SEP) in the next meeting as certain information has been sought from officials. The committee headed by economist Prof Sukhadeo Thorat had given certain recommendations, including financial implications for the state on adopting SEP.