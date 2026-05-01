Karnataka cabinet approves Rs 18K crore township in Bidadi

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township Project (GBIT) over an area of about 7,481 acres and 21.08 guntas over nine villages in Bidadi hobli of Ramanagara taluk, in Bengaluru South district. The project is estimated to cost Rs 18,133crore.

The Finance department approved a bank guarantee against Rs 7,500crore to Greater Bengaluru Development Authority which is tasked with implementing the project, aimed at creating a sustainable ‘work-live-play’ environment acting as a second central business district (CBD) to reduce the strain on inner Bengaluru. Touted as DCM DK Shivakumar’s pet project, it faced hiccups with Union minister HD Kumaraswamy opposing it, and a group of farmers holding protests.

Briefing the press, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil informed that land owners will have the option of taking cash compensation or 9,693 sqft of developed residential plot against 1 acre.