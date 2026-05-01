Karnataka government to appoint 10.5k guest lecturers, 3.8k education coordinators

BENGALURU: After conducting online counselling for potential candidates for the posts of guest lecturer, in accordance with the High Court order passed in September 2024, the higher education department has decided to appoint 10,419 guest lecturers in government colleges across the state for a period of three years.

The department has also decided to appoint 3,853 guest lecturers who did not meet the prescribed UGC criteria as education coordinators in government colleges from the academic year 2026–27. The role involves assisting other lecturers in labs and helping in both educational and non-educational activities in colleges.

Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said on Thursday, “The government permitted us to appoint 11,100 guest lecturers. We have selected 10,419 candidates through online counselling. They will be appointed only for the next three years, not as permanent staff.”

“On humanitarian grounds, the government has appointed 3,853 guest lecturers as education coordinators. The salary is fixed as Rs 28,000 for those who have 5 to 10 years of teaching experience, Rs 29,000 for those with 10 to 15 years and for those with more than 15 years, it will be Rs 30,000. They will also be provided medical insurance,” he said.