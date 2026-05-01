Karnataka government’s aggressive RTO strategy to generate revenue

BENGALURU: The number of vehicles will increase in the coming times. This is because of the targets the state government has given to the transport department and to each of the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to achieve this fiscal. "This financial year we have been given a target of Rs 15000 crore to achieve and 50% of the revenue is usually generated from the RTOs in Bengaluru. Each RTO has been given a 10% higher target than that of last year. So to achieve it we are not refusing or holding back any application that comes to us," said a senior transport department official, not wanting to be named.

There are 67 RTOs in Karnataka, of which 12 are in Bengaluru alone. Each of the RTO offices in Bengaluru receives around 150-200 applications per day, while the rest in the state get around 50-80.

The official explained, the highest revenue generating RTOs in Bengaluru are Jayanagar, Koramanagala and Indiranagar. They get a little more applications than the others, around 5-10%. These three RTOs usually generate Rs 1000crore revenue annually. But this year the target has been increased to Rs 1200crore.