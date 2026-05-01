Sustainable data parks to be set up in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Mysuru

BENGALURU: Energy Minister K J George, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge held a meeting here on Thursday, and decided to set up sustainable data parks in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Mysuru.

A 500 MW capacity sustainable data centre park is planned to be set up near Hoskote. Solar power supplied from Pavagada is planned to reach the park directly. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BSWSSB) has also provided its assent, and stated that there is no problem in supplying 60 MLD water treated in two stages.

The industries themselves will carry out the third stage purification of this water. Patil added that the total capacity of these three parks will be 1,000 MW.

“In Mangaluru, a 350-acre land belonging to Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) will be used for this purpose. A similar plot of suitable land will be identified in Mysuru as well,” Patil said.

A team of ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who holds the water resources portfolio, and a team of top officials will be formed to expedite the process.

The meeting was attended by Energy and Water Resources Department secretary Gaurav Gupta, Industries Department principal secretary Selvakumar, IT Department principal secretary Dr Manjula N, Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) managing director Khushbu Goyal, KIADB commissioner Dr Mahesh, BWSSB director Rammanohar Prasad and others.