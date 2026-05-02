AHINDA leaders stall Congress leadership change push, back CM Siddaramaiah for now

BELAGAVI: A strategic intervention by several AHINDA leaders headed by Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi seems to have put the brakes on the simmering power tussle in the state Congress for now.

According to party sources, along with Housing Minister HC Mahadevappa, Jarkiholi held crucial discussions in New Delhi with the Congress top brass, conveying a stern message against any move to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

These leaders are said to have warned that a leadership change at this juncture may adversely dent the government’s image and the party’s prospects.

The sources indicated that Jarkiholi invoked the AHINDA (minorities, backward classes and Dalits) factor, asserting that the social coalition remains the backbone of the Congress’s electoral success.

He reportedly stressed that if leadership change becomes unavoidable, the top post must remain within the AHINDA fold, failing which Siddaramaiah should continue.

This development comes amid efforts by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who has been reportedly exerting pressure on the top brass in New Delhi, for leadership change in the state.

However, Congress insiders stated that Jarkiholi’s “silent strategy” has effectively stalled these efforts, cooling tensions within the party.

Meanwhile in a significant development, Kharge is learnt to have conveyed that there is no immediate plan to change the chief minister. The move follows representations by several senior leaders, urging the high command to end internal strife in the state unit.

AHINDA leaders and organisations are rallying behind Siddaramaiah, cautioning that any attempt to unseat him could lead to a crisis in the party.

Many MLAs considered loyal to Siddaramaiah are said to be camping in Delhi, signalling a show of strength and backing his continuation. The coordinated push is being viewed as a decisive move to counter leadership change talks and influence any potential cabinet reshuffle.

For now, the high command’s intervention appears to have enforced a temporary truce between the warring factions.