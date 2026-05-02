ISRO readies first uncrewed Gaganyaan flight; plans 27 missions this year

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has listed 27 space missions for execution this financial year (2026-27), four of which pertain to the Gaganyaan mission.

In the Annual Report 2025-26, prepared by the Department of Space and released on April 29, ISRO also listed the execution of five SSLV missions, three Earth observation satellite missions and two communication and navigation satellite missions.

After the failure of PSLV-C62 mission during the third stage, ISRO was said to have suffered a setback, the second consecutive failure after May 2025. This fiscal, it has listed double the missions compared to 2025-26.

In the report, ISRO has laid stress on the Gaganyaan mission, after detailing defence and civilian missions and projects undertaken. According to the ISRO team, “A human rated space transportation system based on LVM3 configuration (HLVM3) has been qualified and is ready for undertaking the first un-manned Gaganyaan mission. Also the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) with reusable technology has been initiated to meet the expanded vision of the Indian Space programme.”

The team added that the development of advanced propulsion technologies, including LOX-Methane propulsion, semi-cryogenic propulsion, electric propulsion and air-breathing propulsion have been taken up.

In the report, ISRO listed out a series of works undertaken for the Gaganyaan mission. It highlighted the need for establishing terrestrial linking channels. ISRO scientists noted that terrestrial links have been established between the Indian Naval Station and Sriharikota range, the Gaganyaan Mission Control Centre in Bengaluru and Gaganyaan Control Facility.

“The link between the Gaganyaan Mission Control Centre, Gaganyaan Control Facility and Crew Module Recovery Centre at Delhi has been established and tested. A contract has also been signed with the Swedish Space Corporation for ground station support for crewed and uncrewed missions.