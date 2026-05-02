ISRO readies first uncrewed Gaganyaan flight; plans 27 missions this year

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has listed 27 space missions for execution this financial year (2026-27), four of which pertain to the Gaganyaan mission.
In the Annual Report 2025-26, prepared by the Department of Space and released on April 29, ISRO also listed the execution of five SSLV missions, three Earth observation satellite missions and two communication and navigation satellite missions.
After the failure of PSLV-C62 mission during the third stage, ISRO was said to have suffered a setback, the second consecutive failure after May 2025. This fiscal, it has listed double the missions compared to 2025-26.
In the report, ISRO has laid stress on the Gaganyaan mission, after detailing defence and civilian missions and projects undertaken. According to the ISRO team, “A human rated space transportation system based on LVM3 configuration (HLVM3) has been qualified and is ready for undertaking the first un-manned Gaganyaan mission. Also the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) with reusable technology has been initiated to meet the expanded vision of the Indian Space programme.”
The team added that the development of advanced propulsion technologies, including LOX-Methane propulsion, semi-cryogenic propulsion, electric propulsion and air-breathing propulsion have been taken up.
In the report, ISRO listed out a series of works undertaken for the Gaganyaan mission. It highlighted the need for establishing terrestrial linking channels. ISRO scientists noted that terrestrial links have been established between the Indian Naval Station and Sriharikota range, the Gaganyaan Mission Control Centre in Bengaluru and Gaganyaan Control Facility.
“The link between the Gaganyaan Mission Control Centre, Gaganyaan Control Facility and Crew Module Recovery Centre at Delhi has been established and tested. A contract has also been signed with the Swedish Space Corporation for ground station support for crewed and uncrewed missions.
The Deed of License for the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia, executed for the establishment of a ground station terminal has also been signed,” the report detailed. For the health of Gaganyatris, ISRO and the Department of Science and Technology signed a framework memorandum of understanding on cooperation in space medicine with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.
The report noted that this MoU will ensure cooperation in the field of niche space medicine, which will benefit the national human space programme and spur innovations and developments in the fields of human physiological studies, behavioural health studies, biomedical support systems, radiation biology and medicine, countermeasures for improving human health and performance in space environment, telemedicine and communication protocols and crew medical kits for space missions. The team said the programme will also create opportunities for studies and experiments, especially in the field of space medicine.
In the report, ISRO highlighted that the Indian space sector is now supported by 450 industries and over 130 academic institutions. It is also currently pursuing around 2000 research and developmental activities, which are focussing on multiple key areas.
The list includes stage recovery and reuse, reusable launch vehicle, semi-cryo engine and stage, LOX-Methane engine, air breathing/ hybrid propulsion based rockets, advanced materials and manufacturing, advanced inertial systems, low-cost spacecraft, inter-linking of satellite networks, on-orbit servicing, docking, space robotics, lunar sample return, quantum communication, electric propulsion, advanced scientific payloads, space-based surveillance, atomic clock, travelling wave tube amplifiers for communication payloads,
technologies for sustained human space missions, regenerative life support systems, rendezvous and docking, inflatable habitats, human factor and engineering studies and space situational awareness.