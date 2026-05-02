Karnataka government rolls out 8 guarantees to revamp public schools

BENGALURU: Riding on the back of the recent record-breaking SSLC results, the Karnataka government has announced a comprehensive package of eight guarantees aimed at overhauling the state’s government school system and restoring public faith in public education.

The initiative, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, focuses on tackling long-standing issues of teacher shortages, infrastructure deficits and outdated teaching methods. Officials describe the measures as a decisive step to make government schools competitive with private institutions.

At the heart of the reforms is a firm commitment to resolve the acute shortage of teachers. The government has asserted that all primary schools will have one dedicated teacher per class up to Class 5. From Class 6 onwards, subject-wise specialist teachers will be recruited and posted. This will address complaints of one teacher handling multiple classrooms.

In a significant move responding to parental demand, the government has promised greater flexibility in the medium of instruction.

English-medium education will be made available across all government schools, with teachers already receiving specialised training to deliver quality lessons in English. Around 900 government schools are being upgraded to the Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), which will offer bilingual instruction in both Kannada and English.

The reform package places strong emphasis on preparing students for the digital future. Computer education will be introduced in a phased manner starting from Class 1, while basic exposure to artificial intelligence will begin from Class 3. Dedicated computer faculty members will be appointed in all Karnataka Public Schools to support this transition.