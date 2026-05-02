Nanna E-Khata drive to launch across Bengaluru to resolve property issues every Saturday

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday announced that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Revenue Department will start ‘Nanna E-Khata Andolana’ at 50 centres across five city corporations under it on every Saturday, beginning from May 16, to redress issues related to e-khata.

He told the media that in 10 months, 200 officials with the combined 50,000 mandays created 23 lakh e-khatas. Now, the option will be given for property owners.

“Our government’s sixth guarantee is the land guarantee and the e-khata movement has been launched to avoid litigation and to save their property. We scanned all the documents and made sure that property documents were available on mobile phones. We have allowed 10 lakh people to download documents. We are working on sending documents to the doorsteps of land owners for free through ‘Nanna E-Khata Andolana’,” he said.

The GBA revenue team told the DCM that 100 citizens will be invited in advance at each centre. As their applications are pre-screened, the officials will be fully prepared to resolve the issue on the spot.

Through this, 5,000 citizens will get instant redressal on the spot every week. This scheme will create an integrated, comprehensive platform for direct interaction between citizens and GBA and corporations, ensuring transparency, accountability and time-bound service delivery. With 100 cases being resolved at each centre, around 5,000 complaints will be resolved across the city on every Saturday.