World needs Buddha not Yuddha: Kharge

KALABURAGI: In today’s global scenario, the message of Buddha has never been more relevant and the world needs the principles of Buddhism, which seeks peace, said AICC President and leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence here, Kharge said most people in the world are in favour of peace which is the main message of Buddha.

“If we ask people whether they want Yuddha (war) or Buddha, they certainly pick the latter,” he said, referring to the US/Israel-Iran war. He said the war is causing a lot of problems in the world, affecting hundreds of countries. “Due to crude oil shortage, prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders are increasing.

The price of commercial cylinder (in India)has seen an increase of Rs 993. The prime minister of our country should not take sides with anybody and embrace anyone,” Kharge said.