Amit Shah lauds Kannada actor Rishab’s films for showcasing Indian culture

BENGALURU: Actor-director Rishab Shetty met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, who appreciated the way the actor presented Indian civilisation and culture with sensitivity and depth through his films.

Shah said Shetty’s work is “genuinely admirable” and leaves a lasting impact. Shetty said the meeting was one of the most memorable moments of his career.

He noted that the Home Minister appreciated both Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1, which received widespread acclaim and box-office success for their depiction of Karnataka’s local deities and traditions. “I also had a wonderful time discussing my upcoming projects with him.

I was truly happy when he began sharing his in-depth knowledge and understanding of our history, culture, art and filmmaking,” Shetty said. Shah expressed confidence that Shetty would continue to inspire audiences through his future works.