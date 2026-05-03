Complete asphalting works by May-end, says GBA chief Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed the officials to complete the asphalting works undertaken in the jurisdiction of Bengaluru West and South Municipal Corporations by May-end.

Addressing the officials of Bengaluru West and South Municipal Corporations on Saturday regarding road asphalting works and precautionary measures for the rainy season, he said, under the state government grant, asphalting and comprehensive development works of major arterial, sub-arterial roads and wards of the city are in progress, and officials have been directed to complete the pavements and drainage works on priority and complete the asphalting works by May-end.

“The officials should visit the places where road asphalting has already been completed and inspect the quality of the work. In addition, appropriate steps should be taken to monitor the ongoing works and complete them at the earliest,” he said.

The Chief Commissioner also mentioned that a project monitoring dashboard should be created for continuous monitoring of the ongoing works. “A system must be implemented to upload the Request For Information (RFIs), quality certificates and photographs of the works submitted in the dashboard on a daily basis. The development of footpaths and drains should be carried out on priority in the places of work that have not yet started and are in progress,” Rao stressed.

He gave strict instructions to identify the areas that were flooded during the recent rains and to complete the dredging of drains, cleaning of shoulder drains, and waste removal works in the next two days so that the problem does not recur in the future.