Congress concerned about the drift in minority votes in Karnataka?

Amid persistent speculation over leadership change and cabinet reshuffle, all eyes are on the Congress central leadership. It is hard-pressed to end the uncertainty, one way or another, especially once the dust settles after the assembly election results on May 4. In the midst of that strategic political manoeuvring, the party’s leaders in the state anxiously await the bypoll results, especially in the Davanagere South Assembly segment, which has sent tremors through the party’s echelons, particularly concerning its core support base -- the minority community.

Rarely do byelections in one or two constituencies disturb the sleep of the ruling party, which enjoys a massive majority with 134 legislators in the 224-member state assembly.

More than the outcome of the polls, a shift in even a section of minority voters may signal an impending crisis, with implications far beyond the assembly segment.

Normally, the ruling parties have an advantage in the bypolls. While that would be known by Monday afternoon, senior Congress leaders, who have worked extensively in Davanagere, admit to possible drift in some minority votes.

The voting pattern in the Central Karnataka constituency, with a significant number of minority voters, would be closely analysed by the parties, especially Congress.

Given the gravity of the situation, Congress took a slew of measures after the voting on April 9, without waiting for the May 4 results. The party MLC Abdul Jabbar, who was accused of anti-party activities, resigned as the chairman of the KPCC Minority Cell, and was suspended from the party’s primary membership.The Minority Cell formed under his leadership was also dissolved with immediate effect. Action was taken against some local leaders in Davanagere. Not just that, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sacked MLC Naseer Ahmed as his political secretary.