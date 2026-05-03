Congress’ Vinay Kulkarni disqualified as MLA, Dharwad seat vacant

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Saturday issued a notification disqualifying Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni following his conviction in the murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda. Kulkarni is currently in prison, serving life imprisonment in the case.

“Consequent upon conviction of Vinay Kulkarni, MLA representing the Dharwad constituency, by the LXXXI Addl. City Civil & Sessions Judge, Bengaluru City (CCH-82), he stands disqualified from the membership of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the date of conviction, April.15, 2026 in terms of the provisions of article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951 and such disqualification shall continue for a further period of six years since his release, unless the conviction is stayed by a competent Court,” read the notification issued by Karnataka Assembly secretary MK Vishalakshi.

Hence, on seat has fallen vacant in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the notification added.