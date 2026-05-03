Ensure drinking water supply isn’t affected: CM Siddaramaiah to officials

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said there is a possibility of a 5% decrease in rainfall this year and directed the district in-charge secretaries to constantly monitor the situation to ensure that drinking water supply is not affected for any reason.

During a meeting of additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries of all departments, the CM directed the district in-charge secretaries to hold meetings with Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of zilla panchayats to monitor the situation and take appropriate measures. It is the responsibility of the respective secretaries to resolve the problems of the districts under their jurisdiction, he said.

Siddaramaiah said implementing budget announcements is the responsibility of officials. Fifteen announcements of last year’s budget have not been implemented yet, he said, and asked the officials, “Who is responsible for this?”

The government has made a total of 565 announcements in this year’s budget, including 218 new announcements, and it is the responsibility of the officials to implement all the announcements of the budget in the same year, he said. “Practical difficulties in implementation should be brought directly to my attention or the Chief Secretary,” the CM told the officers, adding that out of the announcements in the 2026-27 budget, government orders have been issued for only five announcements. All government orders should be implemented, and execution should begin by May, the CM said, and warned that the respective secretaries will be held responsible.