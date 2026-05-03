Experts panel for hub-and-spoke model to make students job ready in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised in his state budget 2026–27 on decentralising growth in technology, innovation and expansion of education and industries ‘Beyond Bengaluru’, the Expert Committee on Reforms in Technical Education, in its report Karnataka Engineering Education Transformation, has recommended that the government in coordination with the higher education department develop 15 ‘Hub and Spoke’ models in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

These should be built majorly to help students and faculty members develop job-ready skills in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and other core skills required in the industry.

The committee, headed by Prof Sadagopan – former director of IIIT Bengaluru – was formed by the higher education department recently to conduct a detailed study on the engineering education system. In its report, the experts comprising professors from IISc, IIIT, VTU and others recommend developing these models in three phases including the first phase in FY2027-28, second in 2029–32 and the final one in 2033–2036.

To make the job easy for the department, the committee has listed few institutions in Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi where these hubs can be set up. Dr KG Chandrashekara, Executive Director, Karnataka Higher Education Council, told TNIE, “In Tier 1 cities, five hubs shall be established in the initial phase to initiate CORE+AI Curriculum, advanced labs, faculty training.