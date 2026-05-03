Former municipal councilor, rowdy-sheeter externed from Karnataka's Kolar district

KGF: Former Municipal Councilor and rowdy sheeter, Stanley was externed from Kolar District after he faced an externment order. He was nabbed by Andersonpet Police, and was sent to the Aland police jurisdiction of Kalaburgi District, said KGF Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput.

Speaking to the press persons, Shivanshu Rajput said Stanley (65) proclaimed to be Don and claimed there are ten of his family members who are Rowdy Sheeters.

He also claimed that the Andersonpet MG Market is under his control, the people and business people should listen to him otherwise, they will face problems through his supporters.

Shivanshu Rajput also said he proclaimed that the entire Andersonpet area should be under his control, turned the threat to the general public and created an atmosphere of fear in the locality. Accordingly, on the reports, the decision of eviction has taken place.

Rajput also said that Stanley was involved in three attempt to murder, one assault, theft, cheating, DM cases, and he was convicted two years and fined with Rs 2,500.

He was nabbed on Saturday, and he was duly informed about the externment (Gadibaru). He has been taken to Aland police limits of Kalaburgi and the externment order has been implemented, Shivanshu Rajput said.