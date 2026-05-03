From green villages to digital anganwadis, Karnataka showcases success stories

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah released a handbook of success stories reflecting upon the progress of Karnataka in various sectors including health, education, rural development and panchayat raj, National Rural Livelihood Mission, and more.

The book released on Saturday comprises 15 success stories which are a result of partly the efforts of officials and partly individuals or common citizens.

Biradahalli in Hasan district where villagers are reducing their carbon footprint is one such story. This village was also recognised and awarded rank 2 in the Climate Action Special Panchayat Award Category recently by the central government for implementing various sustainable methods like solar on their roof tops and other green initiatives.

Similarly, around 463 anganwadi centers in Mangalore rural district has implemented digital classrooms by installing LED TVs and Raksha Smart Book app to bridge the digital divide in early education. It focuses on making learning more fun and interactive by using audio-visual methods.

Gaalibidu Gram Panchayat of Madikeri Taluk in Kodagu district was honoured with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Panchayat Vikas Puraskar by the Ministry of Panchayat Raj for addressing issues of poverty and implementing the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). Gaalibidu promoted self-employment among women and expanded financial and welfare schemes which was later followed by surrounding villages including Kalur, Hemmiyala and others.

A survey was conducted in Mysuru district to find out the status of government hospitals run under Private Public Partnership model.

It revealed that patients have been able to benefit from treatment like dialysis which are at affordable price in government hospitals. There is a growing demand among patients to address the growing treatment burden of kidney diseases and demand for dialysis service for poor and middle class patients. Hospital under PPP model also addressed challenges including shortages of support staff, equipment, technology, and other services.