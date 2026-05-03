Influenza-like illness breakout likely after bird flu case, alerts Karnataka health department

BENGALURU: The Health Department has issued a public advisory after avian influenza (H5N1) was confirmed in samples collected from dead peacocks at Kolihalli, Bairasandra, Hullenahalli and Timmegoudanpalya villages of Tumakuru district. The virus was confirmed by ICAR-NIHSAD, Bhopal, on April 29.
Avian influenza is a zoonotic viral disease that primarily affects poultry and may occasionally spill over to mammals, including humans and swine. The H5N1 subtype is the most common strain of bird flu and can cause severe respiratory illness in humans, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe, the advisory stated.
Following the confirmation, the State and District Rapid Response Teams convened an inter-sectoral coordination meeting chaired by the Tumakuru deputy commissioner to review the situation and initiate containment and surveillance measures.An infected zone of 0–3 km and a surveillance zone of 3–10 km have been established. Surveillance for fever, Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) will be conducted over the next 10 days across 38 villages, covering a population of 20,432.
The public has been advised to avoid contact with sick or dead birds,wash hands frequently with soap and water, use personal protective equipment while handling birds or droppings, cook poultry and eggs thoroughly, and avoid close contact with people showing respiratory symptoms. The department said the situation is being closely monitored and urged the public to follow official advisories and avoid spreading unverified information.
Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre directed all zoos and bird sanctuaries to remain on alert. He said samples from peacocks that died in Tumakuru district were sent to laboratories in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, which confirmed the H5N1 infection. As per directions from the Centre, all zoos, bird sanctuaries and forest areas with healthy bird populations have been asked to exercise caution, with special focus on Magadi Lake and Kokkarebellur Community Reserve.
Officials have been instructed to collect samples from all dead or ailing birds for immediate testing. Deaths of native and migratory birds must be reported, and special nodal officers will be appointed wherever required, the minister said.