Influenza-like illness breakout likely after bird flu case, alerts Karnataka health department

BENGALURU: The Health Department has issued a public advisory after avian influenza (H5N1) was confirmed in samples collected from dead peacocks at Kolihalli, Bairasandra, Hullenahalli and Timmegoudanpalya villages of Tumakuru district. The virus was confirmed by ICAR-NIHSAD, Bhopal, on April 29.

Avian influenza is a zoonotic viral disease that primarily affects poultry and may occasionally spill over to mammals, including humans and swine. The H5N1 subtype is the most common strain of bird flu and can cause severe respiratory illness in humans, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe, the advisory stated.

Following the confirmation, the State and District Rapid Response Teams convened an inter-sectoral coordination meeting chaired by the Tumakuru deputy commissioner to review the situation and initiate containment and surveillance measures.An infected zone of 0–3 km and a surveillance zone of 3–10 km have been established. Surveillance for fever, Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) will be conducted over the next 10 days across 38 villages, covering a population of 20,432.