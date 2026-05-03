Karnataka HC Chief Justice to inspect old Dakshina Kannada office for court complex

MANGALURU: Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza on Saturday said that their demand for establishing a permanent and a circuit bench of the High Court in Mangaluru is receiving a positive response, with the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court agreeing to inspect the identified land soon.

Speaking to the reporters here in Mangaluru, MLC Ivan said that Dakshina Kannada district In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has already written to the state government to reserve land within the premises of the old deputy commissioner’s office near State Bank area in the city, and the advocates’ forum is also of the opinion that it is an ideal location for the circuit bench.

“Following our representation recently, the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court has agreed to personally visit the 4-storied old DC office complex and the necessary basic facilities available there for the circuit bench,” he said. He further said that the bench requires a court hall and other facilities.

“Apart from this potential location, the land where the district prison is located will also be available once it is shifted to Mudipu. Since the prison shifting process will take about two more years, we have requested the authorities to set up the High Court Circuit Bench at the Old DC office complex.

The High Court Chief Justice will soon visit the complex and take the next decision,” he said, adding that through various campaigns, they have been making the concerned authorities understand the necessity of a High Court Circuit Bench in Mangaluru.