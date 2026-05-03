Minister MB Patil gives aid to students who secured MBBS seats

VIJAYAPURA : In a gesture of support to meritorious but financially challenged students, MB Patil, President of BLDE Association and Minister for Industries, Infrastructure Development and District In-charge, has provided financial assistance to two students who secured MBBS seats under the government quota through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

At a programme held at his residence office in the city on Saturday, the Minister handed over cheques to Udayakumar Narayanakar from Almel taluk and Manohar Harage from Ratnapur to cover tuition fees, hostel and mess expenses.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil advised students to work hard and pursue their education with dedication. He said financial support is being extended to deserving students and urged both parents and beneficiaries to make the best use of such opportunities to bring recognition to Vijayapura district.

BLDE Deemed University Registrar Dr R V Kulkarni, Accounts Superintendent SS Patil, and parents of the students were present on the occasion.