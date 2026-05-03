Nine booked for social boycott of family in Karnataka's Belagavi

BELAGAVI: The Hirebagewadi police have registered a case against nine persons for allegedly imposing a social boycott on a family in Kondusakoppa village of Belagavi taluk. TNIE carried a story on the plight of the victims of social boycott who had to leave their village unable to bear the torture from the accused.

The action follows a complaint lodged by Renuka Sambarekar, who alleged that members of the village panchayat enforced an informal diktat against the family of Narasoba Sambarekar over personal differences and a dispute related to temple rituals.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly instructed villagers not to maintain any form of contact with the Sambarekar family. It is further alleged that the panchayat warned of a fine of `5,000 on anyone found speaking to or associating with the family. In a more coercive measure, the accused are also said to have announced a reward of `1,000 for the informants

The complaint names nine individuals, Mallappa Sambarekar, Vitthal Sambarekar, Baganna Sambarekar, Ramesh Sambarekar, Malinga Sambarekar, Gangappa Sambarekar, Vaiju Sambarekar, Piraji Sambarekar and Yallappa Sambarekar, as being responsible for enforcing the social boycott.

The police sources said the complaint was initially submitted on April 6, following which a preliminary inquiry was conducted. Based on the findings, a formal case has now been registered at the Hirebagewadi police station under relevant sections pertaining to unlawful intimidation and social ostracism. Officials indicated that statements of the complainant and other villagers are being recorded to ascertain the extent of enforcement of the boycott and the role of each accused. Further legal action will be taken based on the course of the investigation.