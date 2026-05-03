Rare Deer hunting hero-stone found in Udupi's Kundapura

UDUPI: A rare Deer Hunting Hero-Stone has been discovered in Vakwadi village of Kundapura taluk of Udupi district.

While hunting, hero-stones are common in South India and Karnataka; they are extremely rare in the Tulu region.

This newly discovered stone is only the second of its kind in Tulu Nadu, the first being in Someshwara, Hebri taluk of Udupi district, according to a release from Prof. T. Murugeshi, archaeologist and founder-trustee of the Adima Kala Trust, which carried out the excavation.

The rectangular stone slab, measuring approximately 45 inches in height and 22.5 inches in width, features intricate carvings arranged in three panels.

The lower panel depicts two heroes holding hunting dogs. The middle panel illustrates two figures, one wielding a bow and the other a spear, piercing a deer’s neck.