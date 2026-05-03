Rare Deer hunting hero-stone found in Udupi's Kundapura

UDUPI: A rare Deer Hunting Hero-Stone has been discovered in Vakwadi village of Kundapura taluk of Udupi district.
While hunting, hero-stones are common in South India and Karnataka; they are extremely rare in the Tulu region.
This newly discovered stone is only the second of its kind in Tulu Nadu, the first being in Someshwara, Hebri taluk of Udupi district, according to a release from Prof. T. Murugeshi, archaeologist and founder-trustee of the Adima Kala Trust, which carried out the excavation.
The rectangular stone slab, measuring approximately 45 inches in height and 22.5 inches in width, features intricate carvings arranged in three panels.
The lower panel depicts two heroes holding hunting dogs. The middle panel illustrates two figures, one wielding a bow and the other a spear, piercing a deer’s neck.
The top panel shows the heroes seated in a salute posture on either side of a Lingam, surmounted by a Dravidian-style Vimana.
Experts note that the details of the animals, especially the dogs and deer, are sharply defined, reflecting high craftsmanship.
No inscriptions were found on the stone, making precise dating challenging. However, the Lingam placed on a high plinth resembles those found in 8th–10th century Shaiva temples in Tulu Nadu. Murugeshi estimates that the stone likely dates back to the 9th–10thcentury AD.
The depiction of the hunting heroes provides valuable insight into their social standing.
The figures are adorned with KantaBrana necklaces, Bhujakirti armlets, Tolabandhi waistbands, Kadaga armguards, earrings, and small daggers, suggesting that they were not ordinary hunters but possibly princes of the Alupa royal family.
The stone is also historically significant for depicting antlered deer, a rare subject in hero-stones. While depictions of wild boar hunting are more common, the representation of deer hunting—and the death of heroes in such hunts—is exceptional.
Interestingly, antlered deer still roam the Sri Mookambika wildlife forests, linking the stone to the region’s enduring natural heritage.
Prof. Murugeshi emphasised that this discovery sheds light not only on the martial and royal traditions of early Tulu Nadu but also on its rich ecological history, making it an important addition to the region’s archaeological record.