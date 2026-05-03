Six acquitted in Karnataka Public Service Commission selection case

BENGALURU: A city court has acquitted six persons, including Karnataka Public Service Commission’s (KPSC) former chairman Dr HN Krishna, accused of committing irregularities in the selection of candidates for the post of Gazetted Probationers in 1998–99.

In the judgment on April 30, the I Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bengaluru, has held that the prosecution has failed to prove the charges against the accused, and acquitted them of all the charges. The CID had filed a chargesheet in Case No. 8400/2012, in which it accused Dr Krishna of misusing his power in the selection of candidates for Gazetted Probationers’ posts in 1998–99.

CID, in its chargesheet, accused Dr Krishna of conspiring to choose two candidates – Asha Parveen and Salma Firdosh – for the KAS posts on the basis of fake documents. It also accused KPSC employees K Narasimha, P Gopi Krishna and MB Banakar of colluding with the chairman in the act.

The court said the prosecution could not prove any of its charges against the accused.

Govt sets up house panel to look into KPSC irregularities

The State Government set up a House Committee of Assembly comprising all-party MLAs headed by MLA RV Deshpande to submit a report with recommendations to prevent irregularities in KPSC and to bring about further reforms in it. The committee comprises MLAs Hampanagouda Badarli, H C Balakrishna, Ponnanna AS, KM Shivalingegowda, Raghavendra Basavaraja Hitnal K, Rupakala M, Araga Gyanendra, S Suresh Kumar, Mahesh Tenginakai, and MT Krishnappa. The panrl has been given three months time.