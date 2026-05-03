Sringeri postal ballot recount cuts Congress MLA’s tally by 255 votes

SHIVAMOGGA: court ordered recount of postal ballots in the Sringeri Assembly constituency in Chikkamagaluru district has reduced Congress MLA T D Rajegowda’s valid postal vote count by 255, while BJP candidate D N Jeevaraj’s tally fell by just two votes, giving the latter a 52 vote lead in the revised count.

The recounting of postal ballots was completed in the early hours of Sunday, with officials submitting the results in a sealed cover to the Election Commission.

The recount invalidated 255 votes that had previously been considered valid in the 2023 election, all of which had been cast in favour of sitting Congress MLA T D Rajegowda. His revised tally dropped sharply, while BJP candidate D N Jeevaraj’s count was reduced by only two votes.

The revised figures showed Jeevaraj securing 690 postal votes against Rajegowda’s 314, giving the BJP leader a lead of 52 votes.

BJP supporters celebrated the development, while Congress leaders filed a police complaint alleging tampering of ballot papers.

Returning Officer Gaurav Shetty said that during the original 2023 count of 1,822 postal ballots, Jeevaraj had secured 692 votes and Rajegowda 569. Following the High Court ordered verification and recount, Jeevaraj’s tally fell to 690, while Rajegowda’s count dropped by 255 votes to 314.

Shetty said the recount was conducted in accordance with court directions, after which the ballot papers were resealed and placed back in the strong room. A report detailing the discrepancies has been sent to the Election Commission.

Jeevaraj told reporters he had expected officials to formally declare him the winner and issue a certificate after the recount but said no such declaration had been made.