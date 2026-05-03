Transport unions in Karnataka call for indefinite stir from May 20

BENGALURU: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday declared an indefinite strike from May 20 if the state government fails to fulfil their demands. If the strike is launched, it will affect lakhs of people who depend on state-run buses for their travel.

The JAC, led by the AITUC affiliated KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, with the support of five other unions, had launched an indefinite strike on August 5 last year, after the meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ended in a stalemate.

They temporarily suspended their strike after a rap from the Karnataka High Court. Now, after the failure of negotiations relating to pay hike and arrears, the JAC announced the strike.

On April 29, JAC issued a strike notice to the CM. JAC said their main demands are 25% pay hike with effect from January 1, 2024, settlement of salary arrears for 38 months, scientific revision of Form 4 (which assigns timings for each bus route), an increase in daily allowance and others.