Bypoll results likely to throw surprise for Congress, BJP in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Results of the bypolls to Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies that will be out on Monday will likely throw a surprise for both the Congress and BJP even as their leaders have kept the fingers crossed hoping to win.

The bypolls were not a cakewalk for Congress as anti-incumbency and aversion of a section of Muslim voters in Davanagere South where their member was denied a ticket may upset chances of its candidate Samarth Shamanur.

Congress may have lost a certain percentage of votes it had garnered in the 2023 polls to the Social Democratic Party of India and independents from Muslim community. “Of the 55,000 Muslim votes, we may have lost around 20,000.

Still, we will win by a narrow margin as 35,000 Veerashaiva-Lingayats have by and large voted for Congress,” claimed a party leader. In 2023, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, whose passing away necessitated the bypoll, had won by 27,888 votes against Ajay Kumar BG, also a Lingayat.

Samarth, grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa and son of Minister SS Mallikarjun and Davanagere Prabha Mallikarjun, is the lone Veerashaiva-Lingayat candidate, against whom BJP has fielded an ST Nayaka, Srinivas Daskariyappa. What has concerned Congress is the low voting percentage in some polling stations where the Muslim population is sizable.

After the polling, Congress had initiated disciplinary action against two MLCs for their alleged anti-party activities that had upset the Muslim community.