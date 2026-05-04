Congress candidate Umesh Meti wins Bagalkot bypolls

BAGALKOT: Congress cadres are in celebration mode, following the emphatic victory of party candidate Umesh Meti in the by-election in Bagalkot.

Umesh Meti, son of the late MLA H. Y. Meti, secured a total of 97,941 votes, defeating BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath, who managed to secure 76,075 votes.

The margin of victory was a significant 21,866 votes, far exceeding initial expectations.

While Congress leaders were confident of a win, many had anticipated a margin of around 10,000 votes. The eventual result, however, turned out to be a landslide, surprising even for the veteran Congress leaders.

From the very beginning of the counting process, Umesh Meti maintained a steady lead. Although the margin fluctuated across different rounds, Charantimath was never able to overtake him at any stage.

Interestingly, in the 2023 Assembly elections, H. Y. Meti had defeated Charantimath by a margin of 5,878 votes, securing 79,336 votes.

This time, his son not only retained the seat but expanded the victory margin considerably, polling nearly 18,000 votes more than his father did in the previous election.

Historically, the contest between the two leaders has seen alternating victories. H. Y. Meti had earlier defeated Charantimath in the 2013 Assembly elections, while Charantimath emerged victorious in 2018.