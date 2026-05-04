El Nino effect, urban conditions worsen discomfort in Karnataka

BENGALURU: People this season have been complaining not just about rising temperatures, but the discomfort they have been experiencing. Experts say this is because of the El Nino effect and urban conditions that people have been creating, which is impacting now.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), General, said the discomfort also depends on humidity levels. This time the number of cyclones has been few, and their onset has also been delayed. There are a lot of internal wind circulations and western disturbances, which are making people feel the discomfort. The level, however, varies depending on the region, he said.

“There is a difference between heatwave and heat stress. People in Bengaluru and other parts of interior Karnataka are experiencing heat stress. While people in Rajasthan and other states are experiencing a heatwave,” said MS Divakara, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Explaining the difference, he said heat stress is experienced when the weather makes people uncomfortable. This is not just because of high temperatures but because of increased concretisation, rise in vehicles and heat island effect. Heatwave is when temperatures are 4-5 degree Celsius above normal, and remain so for many days.

Officials in the IMD said this year, till April-end, no heatwave alert was issued for any part of Karnataka or India, yet people experienced high temperatures and heatwave-like conditions. However, a heatwave alert has been issued for many parts of India, including north and central Karnataka, for the month of May. Despite thundershowers and hail, temperatures will rise, they said.