Karnataka bypolls: Counting underway for Bagalkot, Davanagere South seats amid tight security

Counting began Monday for by-elections to the Bagalkot and Davanagere South assembly constituencies in Karnataka, with officials noting strict security measures. The voting for the by-election was held on April 9.

The polls were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).

Although the outcome of these by-elections is unlikely to have an immediate impact on state politics, the contest is seen as a matter of prestige for both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.

While the Congress faces the challenge of retaining both seats, the BJP aims to wrest them and deliver a setback to the ruling party, which is currently witnessing an "internal power struggle" over leadership.

There has been speculation that a decision on leadership change and the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle is likely after the May 4 results.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in Bagalkot was 68.74 per cent, and it was 68.43 per cent in Davanagere South.

Poll officials said the clear picture regarding the results may emerge by midday.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the counting and to ensure that no untoward incidents happen during or after the declaration of results, according to top police officials.

Necessary arrangements have been made at the counting centres - University of Horticultural Sciences in Bagalkot and DRR School at Davanagere.

According to election officials, 14 tables each have been set for vote counting on EVMs at counting centres both in Bagalkot and Davanagere South assembly segments, where nine and 25 candidates were in the fray, respectively.

In Bagalkot, special arrangements have also been made for scanning QR codes of postal ballots received from service voters. For this, a supervisor, assistant and two assistant election officers have been appointed.

In all, 63 personnel, including reserve staff, have been deployed for counting duties. A public address system will be used to provide regular updates from the counting centre, he said.

Sangappa informed that prohibitory orders under Section 163 will be in force from 6 am on May 4 to 6 am on May 5. Additionally, the sale and supply of liquor will be banned within a 10-km radius of the Bagalkot Assembly constituency from 6 am to midnight on May 4. Mobile phones have been strictly prohibited inside the counting centre.

The BJP fielded former MLA and 2023 defeated candidate Veerabhadrayya Charantimath from Bagalkot, and a fresh face, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, from Davanagere South.

The Congress gave tickets to family members of the late legislators in both constituencies.

Bagalkot candidate Umesh Meti is the son of H Y Meti, while Samarth Mallikarjun from Davanagere South is the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Samarth's father, S S Mallikarjun, is a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet and in charge of Davanagere district, while his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, is a Member of Parliament from the region.

The BJP is looking to make gains in the bypolls and energise its cadre ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

For the Congress, retaining both seats is crucial, as a loss could be seen as a negative verdict on the performance of the Siddaramaiah-led government.

Muslim disgruntlement appears to be a concern for the Congress in Davanagere South.