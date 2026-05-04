Kids, elderly, outdoor workers most vulnerable as heat stroke cases rise in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As temperatures continue to rise across Karnataka, despite temporary relief from sudden rain in some parts, doctors report an increase in heat-related illnesses, with symptoms ranging from dehydration and dizziness to confusion and seizures.

While severe heat stroke cases remain limited, health experts warn that the risks are growing, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women and outdoor workers.

Heat-related illness often begins with symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, muscle cramps, irritability and dizziness, but can quickly escalate into heat stroke if left untreated. Heat stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when the body’s core temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and loses its ability to cool itself. Normally, sweating helps regulate body temperature. But under extreme heat and severe dehydration, that cooling mechanism can fail.

“Heat stroke is not just dehydration. Once body temperature crosses 40°C, it can affect the brain, trigger seizures, confusion and even coma if treatment is delayed,” said Dr BK Madhusudhan, a neurologist.

Once the body overheats, doctors say the brain is often the first organ to be affected, leading to disorientation, delirium, seizures and loss of consciousness. Other organs, including the heart and kidneys, can also come under stress.