Lingayat groups oppose ‘Basava Sharana Hindu Samavesha’ in Karnataka's Yadgir district

BENGALURU: A proposed event titled ‘Basava Sharana Hindu Samavesha’ scheduled for May 19 in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district has sparked strong opposition from prominent Lingayat organisations, who claim it goes against the core philosophy of Basavanna and the Sharanas.

The Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha and Souharda Karnataka have submitted a memorandum in protest to CM Siddaramaiah through the Yadgir DC, demanding government intervention. During a protest in front of the DC’s office on Saturday, leaders warned that the event could create social confusion and heighten tensions between communities.

A prominent protester and author Meenakshi Bali told the TNIE, “We have said that organising a ‘Hindu convention’ in the name of the Sharanas disrespects their legacy and risks distorting their egalitarian and progressive ideals. In our memorandum, we have stated that the use of Basava Sharanas’ name for such a convention is contrary to their fundamental principles and could lead to misrepresentation of Sharana thought.’’

She alleged that there appears to be a deliberate attempt to appropriate Basavanna’s teachings for specific political or religious objectives, and they have appealed to the state government to act to safeguard communal harmony and prevent unrest in the region.