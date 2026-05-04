New waste-related queries in GBA tax portal spark confusion among property owners

BENGALURU: Property owners who are clear their tax dues ahead of the revised deadline to secure 5% rebate have flagged confusion over a new set of mandatory questions in the tax payment process.

Taxpayers say they are now required to answer six questions under a newly introduced section, reportedly meant to identify bulk waste generators.

One question – whether an apartment generates 100kg of waste per day – has left many residents puzzled, with several saying they lack the means to assess such data. Many described the experience as a “rude shock”, given the time limit to meet the deadline.

Taxpayers and opposition leaders are urging Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to simplify the process to ensure smoother compliance. CIVIC Bangalore executive trustee Kathyayini Chamaraj said such technical queries should not be imposed on individual taxpayers who do not have access to such information.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka slammed the move, calling it impractical and disconnected from reality. “The new property tax format in Bengaluru has created unnecessary confusion and anxiety. Asking citizens to declare daily waste generation without any scientific basis or measurement mechanism is unreasonable,” he said.