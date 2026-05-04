Night-time dumping turns Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake buffer into debris zone despite NGT order

BENGALURU: The National Highway 75 (NH) cutting through the Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake has become a convenient option to dump construction debris on the waterbody’s buffer zone. About 800 meters of the area is filled with waste and debris, despite a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order to keep the lake and buffer zone protected.

The morning walkers, motorists and residents in the surrounding areas have held the officials of minor irrigation department, the custodian of the lake, the Bengaluru solid waste management department and other officials concerned responsible for the poor condition of the 500 acres lake.

“The villagers had objected to high-rise fencing and demanded a pathway. This has led to night-time dumping. We had written letters, and many volunteers stood guard in the early morning hours to catch the miscreants, but they have started dumping in the midnight hours,” said Balaji Ragotham, a volunteer involved in the plantation drive at lakes.

Apart from debris, a discarded refrigerator, a broken cot, bed, tons of old clothes, and coconut shells have been dumped all the way from Medahalli service road up to the Avalahalli side of the Lake Buffer Zone. “There is a garbage burning issue in the lake buffer, but no one addresses it,” said Ragotham.

Minor Irrigation Assistant Engineer Vinay Kumar also agreed on the fact that there is nighttime dumping in the buffer zone and would solve the issue at the earliest.