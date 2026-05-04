TB Dam crest gate works nearing completion: Dy CM Shivakumar

HOSAPETE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, on Sunday said that the extensive repair and restoration of all 33 crest gates of the Tungabhadra Dam has reached its final stage, with the State Government aiming to complete the work and formally inaugurate it by May 15.

Talking to the media after inspecting the ongoing installation of the dam’s crest gates, Shivakumar expressed confidence that the deadline would be met, ensuring that it would be ready before the monsoon.

He said that of the total 33 gates, slice plates have already been installed in 22 gates, while the remaining work is progressing swiftly. Although experts assessed the existing chains to be structurally sound, the government opted to replace them as a precautionary measure. The first set of new chains is expected to arrive by May 7, with the entire chain installation process likely to be completed by the month-end, he added.

“Approximately, Rs 54 crore has been spent on gate repairs alone, while an overall Rs 315 crore has been invested in canal restoration and other downstream work. Based on expert reports, the repairs are expected to extend the lifespan of the dam by another 50 years,” he said.

He expressed concern over sedimentation, noting that the dam’s storage capacity has reduced from 105 tmcft to 100 tmcft because of silt accumulation. The government is exploring advanced technologies, including those used in China, and may float global tenders for desilting operations, ensuring minimal impact on farmers’ lands and the environment, he said.