TB Dam crest gate works nearing completion: Dy CM Shivakumar

HOSAPETE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, on Sunday said that the extensive repair and restoration of all 33 crest gates of the Tungabhadra Dam has reached its final stage, with the State Government aiming to complete the work and formally inaugurate it by May 15.
Talking to the media after inspecting the ongoing installation of the dam’s crest gates, Shivakumar expressed confidence that the deadline would be met, ensuring that it would be ready before the monsoon.
He said that of the total 33 gates, slice plates have already been installed in 22 gates, while the remaining work is progressing swiftly. Although experts assessed the existing chains to be structurally sound, the government opted to replace them as a precautionary measure. The first set of new chains is expected to arrive by May 7, with the entire chain installation process likely to be completed by the month-end, he added.
“Approximately, Rs 54 crore has been spent on gate repairs alone, while an overall Rs 315 crore has been invested in canal restoration and other downstream work. Based on expert reports, the repairs are expected to extend the lifespan of the dam by another 50 years,” he said.
He expressed concern over sedimentation, noting that the dam’s storage capacity has reduced from 105 tmcft to 100 tmcft because of silt accumulation. The government is exploring advanced technologies, including those used in China, and may float global tenders for desilting operations, ensuring minimal impact on farmers’ lands and the environment, he said.
He warned of strict action against industries allegedly discharging chemically contaminated water into the reservoir. “Development is important, but protecting public health and farmers’ crops remains the government’s priority,” he said.
He added that Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are jointly investing in the project in a 64:34 ratio, with full autonomy granted to the dam board. Recalling the swift response to the 19th gate incident, Shivakumar said officials and ministers had rushed to the site the same night to initiate emergency measures. On the proposed Navali parallel reservoir project, he said the Karnataka government is ready to hold discussions with Andhra Pradesh.
Mass marriage for 161 couples
Shivakumar inaugurated a free mass marriage event for 161 couples, organised by MLC Basanagouda Badarli through Basanagouda Badarli Foundation at the Taluk Stadium in Sindhanur on Sunday.
He praised Badarli for organising the event in Kalyana Karnataka, and said that the principles of all religions are the same and that people’s representatives should work for people’s welfare.
Assembly Speaker UT Khader said that brotherhood and harmony are essential in society, and that a strong nation can be built through unity.